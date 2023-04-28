Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

