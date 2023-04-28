Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $250.33 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.