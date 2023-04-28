Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

