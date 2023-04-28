Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LYG opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

