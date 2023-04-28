Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $465.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

