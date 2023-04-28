Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,834 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 132,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 669,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 363,617 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

GSK stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

