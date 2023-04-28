Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 461.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $71,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,153,000 after buying an additional 1,076,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

