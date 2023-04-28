Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $298,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

ASX stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

