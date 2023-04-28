Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CMCL stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caledonia Mining (CMCL)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.