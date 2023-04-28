Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.