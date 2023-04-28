Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CFWFF remained flat at $2.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

