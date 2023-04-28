Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.43.
Shares of CPT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 761,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
