Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.50.

CNI stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

