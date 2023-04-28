Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 376,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,903. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

