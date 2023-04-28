Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:COF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.