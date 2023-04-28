Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:COF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

