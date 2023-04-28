Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.99, but opened at $93.00. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 973,373 shares.

The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.