Cardano Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Cardano has a market cap of $14.10 billion and $319.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.02 or 0.06522617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,802,010,145 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

