Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 542,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 398,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,162. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

