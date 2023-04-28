Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.99 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

