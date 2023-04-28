Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.40 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.