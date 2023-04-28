Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,018. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $243,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

