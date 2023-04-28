Castings (LON:CGS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

Castings Stock Up 2.4 %

CGS traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 377 ($4.71). 277,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,212. The firm has a market cap of £164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.81. Castings has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($4.75).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

