Castings (LON:CGS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.
Castings Stock Up 2.4 %
CGS traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 377 ($4.71). 277,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,212. The firm has a market cap of £164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.81. Castings has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($4.75).
About Castings
