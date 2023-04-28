Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $208.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.59.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.