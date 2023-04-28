CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.