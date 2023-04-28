CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,984,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Stock Performance
Shares of CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,460,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,576. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
