CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to 2.36-2.41 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.