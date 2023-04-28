CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.
CBRE Group Price Performance
NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.66. 2,075,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,803. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.