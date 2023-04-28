Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

Centene Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

