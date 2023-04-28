Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40 EPS.
Centene Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of CNC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Centene
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
