Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.5-$146.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.15 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

CNC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 129,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

