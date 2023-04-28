Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.5-$146.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.15 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

CNC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 129,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene



Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

