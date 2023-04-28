CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,081. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

