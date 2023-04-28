CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 1,453,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,200. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

