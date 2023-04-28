Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

CPF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.88%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $159,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 58,390 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

