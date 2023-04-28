Centric Health Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Friday, March 10th.

