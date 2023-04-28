CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.31 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

