Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 97,195,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 14,395,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of five producing fields and one dormant field in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in The Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Wag naar Zee Project, Suriname.

