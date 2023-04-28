Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 61.75% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,259. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Chemours

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

