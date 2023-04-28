Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

