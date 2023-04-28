Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.