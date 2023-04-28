China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Up 15.7 %
China Dongsheng International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 144,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,287. China Dongsheng International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About China Dongsheng International
