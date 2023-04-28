Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

