Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. 2,458,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,881. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

