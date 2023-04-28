CIBC Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.07.

Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.07. 664,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$33.24 and a 52-week high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3212405 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

