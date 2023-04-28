Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

