Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.37.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

