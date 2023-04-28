Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $45.56 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

