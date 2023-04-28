Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

