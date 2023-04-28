Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 561,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $133.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

