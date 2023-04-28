Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $501.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

CTAS stock opened at $450.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

