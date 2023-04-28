Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $456.51. 63,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.62. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

