Citigroup Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $242.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 4.0 %

HON stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

