Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $16.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

